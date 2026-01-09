Kukatpally ACP Urges Precautions Ahead of Sankranthi Festivities

Kukatpally's Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ravikiran Reddy, has expressed that Sankranthi is the most significant festival for the Telugu community, particularly for those travelling to Andhra Pradesh from areas like Kukatpally and KPHB. In a statement at his office, he advised residents planning to return to their hometowns for the Sankranthi holidays to take necessary precautions.

Reddy emphasised the importance of securing valuable items and jewellery within their homes. He urged homeowners to consider installing CCTV cameras, while ensuring a reliable power supply for their security systems.

In addition, he recommended that individuals inform their neighbours and the local police station of their travel plans. The ACP assured the public that increased patrols would be implemented in these areas and that special teams have been deployed to prevent crime during the festival period. He also suggested the installation of central locking systems and alarms to enhance home security.