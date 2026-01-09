Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their son Vihaan Kaushal

Bollywood’s most loved couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have officially revealed the name of their newborn son, exactly two months after welcoming their first child. The actors have named their baby boy Vihaan Kaushal, sharing the heartwarming news with fans through a joint social media post.

Announcing the name, Katrina and Vicky posted an adorable photograph featuring their little one’s tiny hand resting on theirs. Alongside the image, the couple penned an emotional caption that read, “Our Ray of Light… Vihaan Kaushal… Prayers are answered… Life is beautiful… Our world is changed in an instant… Gratitude beyond words.” The post instantly went viral, drawing love and blessings from across the film fraternity.

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who recently became a mother herself, commented, “Little buddy!” with a blue heart emoji. Filmmaker Karan Johar reshared the announcement on his Instagram Stories, extending his congratulations and blessings to the newborn. Celebrities including Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, and Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif also reacted with heart emojis.

Adding a personal touch, Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal explained the meaning behind the name.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “Vihaan… The first ray of light.” Interestingly, Vihaan was also the name of Vicky’s character—Major Vihaan Singh Shergill—in his 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Katrina and Vicky embraced parenthood on November 7, 2025, announcing the birth of their son with a simple yet heartfelt message. The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in Rajasthan in 2021, continue to receive immense love as they begin this new chapter of their lives.