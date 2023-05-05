Unguturu: N Chandrababu Naidu lambasts Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy over failure to visit rain-affected farmers

Unguturu (WG district) : Though unseasonal rains have badly hit the farmers in different parts of the State why Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to make field visits to meet farmers, wondered TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu here on Thursday.

Naidu, along with TDP leaders was on a tour to the erstwhile West Godavari district on Thursday and personally visited the standing crop which was affected by untimely rains in Unguturu.

Narrating their problems, the farmers complained to Naidu that apart from the havoc caused by the untimely rains, they were suffering losses due to the faulty policies of the State government. They said that they did not even get bags for storing the farm products. Stating that there are various wings that alert the government on the rains, the former Chief Minister said that when a “totally inefficient” Chief Minister rules the State the situation will be no better than this.

“When I was the Chief Minister, I rushed from Hyderabad to the areas affected by the Hudhud cyclone. Since there was no possibility to travel to Visakhapatnam by air on that day I went by road and that is my commitment,” Naidu said and asked if CM Jagan had no responsibility to visit the rain-hit areas. Pointing out that the farm products should be purchased from the first week of April, the TDP supremo criticised the government for its failure to supply at least gunny bags to the farmers.

“This Chief Minister does not go to the rain-affected areas but shamelessly lays foundation stones for the projects for which we have already laid the foundations,” Naidu remarked.

When a local YSRCP woman activist, Julapalli Prabhavathi, told Naidu that she has to send her daughter for an examination on Friday but she does not have even a single pie on hand now, a moved Naidu immediately extended financial assistance of Rs 2.30 lakh for her. Pat came reply from her that she committed a blunder by voting for YSRCP in the last elections and from now onwards she will be a committed TDP activist.

“Prabhavathi had worked for the YSRCP in the last elections and had the TDP been in power now she would not have faced this kind of situation,” Naidu said. A government should function responsibly but this ruling dispensation has no such commitment, the TDP supremo criticised.