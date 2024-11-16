Union Bank of India celebrates foundation day

Kakinada: Union Bank of India celebrated its 106th Foundation Day with grandeur at the Dwarampudi Bhaskar Reddy Kalyana Mandapam in Kakinada.

The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of many customers, staff members and retired employees.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Head Sai Manohar Kaki highlighted that the bank has completed 105 years and stepped into its 106th year, attributing this remarkable journey to the trust and support of its customers. He emphasised the bank’s commitment to providing top-notch services tailored to customer needs and elaborated on various newly-introduced schemes.

Deputy Regional Head (Business Development) Ganti Narayana expressed gratitude to customers for their continued support in the bank’s growth.

Deputy Regional Head (Operations) Vinjamuri Krishnamachari urged the staff to contribute to the bank’s progress by ensuring customer satisfaction through quality services.

The event also featured felicitation of select customers and retired employees. Officers’ Union leaders JNU Srinivas and A Sambasiva Rao, along with Staff Union leaders M Durga Prasad and Ranjith, were among those who attended the celebrations.