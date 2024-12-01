  • Menu
Union Bank of India plants saplings

Rajamahendravaram : Union Bank of India Rajahmundry Regional Office has undertaken various social service activities under Corporate Social Responsibility.

As part of the activities, the Bank staff on Saturday planted various fruit trees in the Compound of BC Social Welfare Hostel for Girls, near Head Post Office Rajahmundry.

Also distributed blankets to the inmates at the Gandhi Kasturiba Old age home, said Regional Head A Visweswara Rao on Saturday. DRHs A Manoj, G Prasanna Raju and other Bank staff actively participated in this programme.

