Union Health Minister Nadda declares AP ‘shining bright’ under NDA rule

Visakhapatnam: Union Health Minister and BJP national president J.P. Nadda asserted here on Sunday that the NDA government has rescued Andhra Pradesh from the ”darkness” of the previous five years, steering the state toward a path of progress.

Addressing a huge public meeting at railway grounds in Visakhapatnam, organised as part of ‘Sarathyam yatra’ that concluded in the district on Sunday, the Union Minister reiterated that the BJP is one of the largest parties in the world with highest membership enrolment of 24 crore and 1,500 MLAs and other public representatives spread across various districts.

“Earlier, when I came to Tirupati, I noticed that the State was misruled by an irresponsible and corrupt government (referring to the YSRCP) and realised that it had to be changed. As the people of Andhra Pradesh were fed up with the YSRCP governance, they welcomed the NDA government by electing it with a thumping majority,” he recalled.

Asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the hearts of Andhra Pradesh people, while AP is in Modi’s heart, JP Nadda said, it is one of the main reasons why the Prime Minister is allocating crores of rupees to the development of AP. “With the introduction of the new GST Act, the Prime Minister gifted people of the country ahead of Dasara and Diwali easing taxes,” he stated, adding that all products will now become affordable for the middle class.

From the 11th place, Prime Minister Narendra Modi positioned India in the top three economies of the world in the past 11 years of his leadership, the Union Minister stressed. “The BJP is a party known for its commitment, discipline and ideology. Under the able leadership of Narendra Modi, India gained the top place on all fronts and is drawing global attention. Those who strive for the party are certain to gain recognition,” he stated.

Talking about the growth of pharmaceutical sector, the Union Minister mentioned that India is a hub for it as the country supplies medicines to various parts of the world. This apart, about 92 percent of mobile phones are being manufactured in India, he informed.

Nadda highlighted how the Centre is extending support to AP government in the form of execution of projects, developing infrastructure, allotment of funds, establishment of institutions, etc.

Addressing the gathering, BJP State president PVN Madhav said, “Even as the Sarathyam yatra concluded in Visakhapatnam, it is going to be the beginning of a new era for the BJP. The yatra that commenced from Kadapa travelled 26 districts by getting close to people. The BJP is welcoming all sections of people to its fold. A number of activists have grown to be MLAs, MLCs and MPs and ministers in the party.”

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav pointed out that the other parties are under the impression that the BJP has less strength in AP. “But the massive turnout for the public sabha proves otherwise. Under the able leadership of Narendra Modi at the Centre and N. Chandrababu Naidu in the state, Andhra Pradesh is set to witness exceptional growth in the next four years,” he underlined.