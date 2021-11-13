  • Menu
Union home minister Amit Shah to visit Tirupati today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File/Photo)

Highlights

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive at Tirupati at 7.40 pm today and proceed to Taj hotel for night stay.

On November 14 morning Amit Shah will reach Venkatachalam of Nellore district by an helicopter to participate in several programmes including Akshara vidyalaya, Swarna Bharati trust, Muppavarapu foundation, Soma skill development centre and rural self empowerment training center.

Later he will flew back to Tirupati to attend Southern Council meeting at 3 pm on Nov 14.

On Monday morning Amit Shah will offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala and leave for Delhi at 3 pm from Renigunta airport.

