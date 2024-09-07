Live
Just In
Union Minister assures all help to flood victims
- Interacts with farmers and enquires about the crop loss
- A retaining wall to be built at Kothurilanka village
Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar assured the flood victims that the government will extend a helping hand to them.
He visited flood-hit Annavarapulanka and Kothurulanka villages along with ZP chairperson Henry Christina and District Collector S Nagalakshmion Friday. He interacted with the famers and enquired about crop damage and loss.
He examined the river erosion area and agreed to prepare proposals for the construction of a causeway following the request of the locals.
The Union Minister distributed rice and essential commodities on behalf of the Indian Red Cross Society to the flood victims. He assured that the government will extend a helping hand to the flood affected under insurance claim or with the special grants. He promised that he will take steps to construct the retaining wall at Kothurilanka village.
Tenali Sub-Collector Sanjana Sinha, former minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad, ZP CEO Mohan Rao and DPO Veerachari were among those who participated.