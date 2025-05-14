Union Minister felicitates WG collector Nagarani

Bhimavaram: In a gesture of high appreciation, Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries Bhupati Raju Srinivasa Varma felicitated West Godavari district collector Chadalawada Nagarani at the Collectorate here on Tuesday following her recent receipt of the prestigious Indian Red Cross Society’s State-level award.

Presenting her with a bouquet and shawl, the Minister praised her as “a shining example of committed and compassionate governance.” He noted that her selfless service during times of crisis reflects the true spirit of public administration, adding that such dedication strengthens people’s trust in government institutions.

Nagarani was honoured with the Red Cross award by Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, who is also the president of the State Red Cross Society.

Her on-ground efforts—including traveling to affected villages under difficult conditions, coordinating sustained food relief, and contributing personally to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund—stood out as a model of empathetic and responsive governance. Her leadership continues to earn appreciation across the state.