Live
- The role of math in solving global challenges
- IIIT-B hosts patent workshop to boost academic innovation
- Preparing students for real-world challenges through hands-on learning
- Promote horticulture to ensure double income to farmers: CM
- Reimagining engineering careers: Beyond IITs and IT jobs
- Summer special trains to clear extra rush
- Officials told to resolve public issues at the earliest
- Mock drill conducted at Peda Jalaripeta
- Union Cabinet to meet today following success of 'Operation Sindoor', India-Pak ceasefire
- FOGSI’s ‘Waves 2025’ to focus on women’s health, wellness
Union Minister felicitates WG collector Nagarani
Bhimavaram: In a gesture of high appreciation, Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries Bhupati Raju Srinivasa Varma felicitated West Godavari...
Bhimavaram: In a gesture of high appreciation, Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries Bhupati Raju Srinivasa Varma felicitated West Godavari district collector Chadalawada Nagarani at the Collectorate here on Tuesday following her recent receipt of the prestigious Indian Red Cross Society’s State-level award.
Presenting her with a bouquet and shawl, the Minister praised her as “a shining example of committed and compassionate governance.” He noted that her selfless service during times of crisis reflects the true spirit of public administration, adding that such dedication strengthens people’s trust in government institutions.
Nagarani was honoured with the Red Cross award by Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, who is also the president of the State Red Cross Society.
Her on-ground efforts—including traveling to affected villages under difficult conditions, coordinating sustained food relief, and contributing personally to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund—stood out as a model of empathetic and responsive governance. Her leadership continues to earn appreciation across the state.