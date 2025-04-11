Union Minister Jual Oram visits NSU

Tirupati: Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram visited National Sanskrit University in Tirupati on Thursday, where he was warmly welcomed by Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy and other university officials.

During his visit, Minister Oram held meetings with university authorities and interacted with tribal students. He assured them that he would work towards ensuring they receive central tribal scholarships, highlighting the government’s commitment to promoting educational opportunities for tribal communities.

Later, the minister visited Shri Jagannath Research Centre and temple on campus, where he offered prayers for the nation’s well-being. Commending the university’s efforts to promote and preserve Sanskrit, he praised proactive steps being taken to enhance Sanskrit education and acknowledged university’s leading role in the field across India.

“The National Sanskrit University stands at the forefront of Sanskrit learning and teaching in the country. Every student here holds the responsibility of preserving our Indian knowledge systems and cultural heritage,” Minister Oram said.

Expressing his pride in the visit, Prof Krishna Murthy said, “It is a matter of honour that the minister took time to appreciate our ancient sciences and the depth of Indian culture.”

Also present at the event were Odisha Chair Director Dr Gyanaranjan Panda, faculty members, and university staff.