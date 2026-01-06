INDIA spreading lies about VB-G RAM G scheme: Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday accused the Congress and the opposition’s INDIA bloc of spreading misinformation on the VB-G RAM G scheme.

Calling the Congress an expert in spreading lies, he alleged that the opposition is spreading misinformation.

If improvement is done in any scheme, Congress and INDI Alliance have a problem in that too, Saini told reporters here.

Saini also slammed the Bhagwant Mann dispensation in Punjab for bringing a resolution against the VB-G RAM G Act, calling it a “political resolution”.

The Punjab Assembly on December 30, last year, had unanimously passed a resolution against the VB-G RAM G Act in the Vidhan Sabha, accusing the BJP-led Centre of “taking away” the livelihoods of the poor and Dalit labourers by scrapping MGNREGA under a “deliberate conspiracy”.

Slamming the opposition, the chief minister said, “INDI Alliance has a problem, why is improvement in the scheme being made for the poor by the Narendra Modi government. If the opposition had any suggestions to give, they should have kept them in the Lok Sabha.”

“They stage a walkout. Even in Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s winter session held recently, you saw that the Congress (which had brought a no-confidence motion against the Saini govt) themselves did not take part in the debate and staged a walkout,” Saini said.

And then they go to people and spread misinformation, he said, attacking the opposition on the VB-G RAM G issue.

People of the country and the state have seen and understood Congress’ face and character, he said.

Saini’s attack on the opposition comes at a time when the Congress on Saturday announced a nationwide “MGNREGA Bachao Sangram” from January 10 to February 25 to demand the withdrawal of the VB G-RAM-G Act, and restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law, the right to work, and the authority of panchayats.