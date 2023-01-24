Union Minister objects to YSRCP claiming credit for Central schemes

Aantapur-Puttaparthi: Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan has accused the ruling YSRCP government of projecting itself as the sole champion of the cause of the state while using the thousands of crores of rupees Central assistance without giving any credit to the ruling BJP at the Centre. Addressing party workers in Anantapur and Puttaparthi in connection with his two-day visit to Prashanthi Nilayam, Chauhan said the state was claiming credit to the implementation of all its welfare schemes despite the contribution of funds for every welfare scheme. He visited the house of Sandireddy Srinivasulu, distrìct BJP president in Anantapur and spoke to party workers. He asked the party cadres to strengthen the party and ensure that the people vote to BJP in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in 2024. He called for organisational strengthening of the BJP in rural areas. He predicted that BJP and its allies would bounce back to power in 2024 elections. The party also would come to power in many other states including Telangana based on its performance at the Centre and in many states. Sathya Sai district president Vajra Bhaskar Reddy and others participated.

The Uunion minister was received by Sathya Sai district collector Basanth Kumar.