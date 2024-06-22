  • Menu
Union Minister Pemmasani receives grand welcome

Union Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar in Guntur on Friday. MLAs Md Naseer Ahmed, B Ramanjaneyulu, TDP Guntur urban president Degala Prabhakar are also seen

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar received warm welcome by TDP, BJP, and JSP activists at Kaza Toll Plaza on Friday on the occasion of his first visit to Guntur.

The rally which started at Kaza Toll Plaza continued up to Sri Convention at Inner Ring Road in Guntur. The activists and leaders felicitated Chandrasekhar and congratulated him.

MLAs Galla Madhavi, Md Naseer Ahmed, B Ramanjaneyulu, Tenali Sravan Kumar, Dhulipala Narendra, Kapu leaders Uggirala Seetharamaiah, Syyed Mujeeb, TDP leaders Bhimanadham, Bharat Reddy, JSP leader K Rajini, BJP district president Vanama Narendra felicitated Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.

