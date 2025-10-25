Union minister reviews key railway projects

Bhimavaram: UnionMinister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma held a crucial meeting with senior railway officials in Vijayawada on Friday to review the progress of pending railway projects in Andhra Pradesh.

According to a statement released by the Minister’s office in Bhimavaram, during a detailed discussion with Divisional Railway Manager Mohit Sonakia and officials from various departments, the minister stressed the need to speed upconstruction works of major projects, including the Narasapuram–Kotipalli and Narasapuram–Machilipatnam railway lines. He sought an explanation for the delays in the Narasapuram–Kotipalli line, considered a key project for the Godavari region.

He also reviewed the progress of station development works under the Amrit Bharat scheme at Bhimavaram, Narasapuram, and Tadepalligudem railway stations. Highlighting the commercial importance of Tadepalligudem, the minister directed officials to provide halt facilities for Vande Bharat Express and other major express trains there. He further requested a stop for the Seshadri Express at Attili station. Srinivasa Varma proposed that the Narasapuram–Arunachalam Express be made a regular service and suggested anew express train between Narasapuram and Varanasi, which would benefit people of Konaseema and the surrounding regions. Assuring full support from the Union government for the development of Vijayawada Division and the timely completion of projects, he asked officials to resolve issues quickly. DRM Mohit Sonakia promised to take immediate action on the concerns raised.

Additional DRM PE Edwin, Chief Project Manager (Gati Shakti) Simon, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Prashanth Kumar, Senior Divisional Engineer Surya Prakash, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer P Suresh Babu, and BJP Minority Morcha AP President Shaik Baji also participated in themeeting.