Two preparing for recruitment in Bihar Police killed in road accident

Patna: Two men, preparing for the Bihar Police recruitment in Rohtas district, were killed in a road accident due to fog on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Samhuta village under the Rohtas police station area, when an out-of-control truck crushed the men to death while they were jogging along the roadside.

According to police, the accident occurred during the early morning hours when poor visibility due to heavy fog prevented the truck driver from noticing the youths. The speeding truck fled the scene after the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Ashish Kumar, a resident of Munji village in Karakat, and Ranjan Yadav, a resident of Samhuta.

Ashish Kumar died on the spot, while Ranjan Yadav was rushed to Varanasi in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Both victims were aspiring to work in the Bihar Police.

The fathers of both youths work as labourers at a cement factory in Banjari, and the sudden loss has plunged their families into deep grief.

Ashish's father, Jageshwar Prasad, expressed sorrow over the incident.

"My son and his friend were preparing to join the police. Early this morning, while they were running, a speeding truck ran over them. One died on the spot, and the other died during treatment in a hospital in Varanasi,” he said.

Following the accident, angry villagers blocked the Dehri–Rohtas road near Samhuta, staging a protest when police arrived to take custody of the bodies.

The protesters demanded compensation for the bereaved families.

The police later sent both bodies to Sasaram Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A search operation has been launched to trace the absconding truck driver.

Police officials stated that a thorough investigation is underway and assured that strict legal action will be taken against those responsible.

The incident has once again raised concerns over road safety during foggy conditions and the dangers faced by pedestrians in early morning hours.



