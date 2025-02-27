Union Minister Srinivasa Varma visits Shamator

Bhimavaram (West Godavari District) : Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma toured Nagaland on Tuesday and Wednesday. He visited Shamator to assess the socio-economic progress of the district. His visit marked a historic occasion as he became the first Central Minister to visit Shamator since India’s independence.

During his two-day visit, the Minister reviewed the implementation of various central government-funded developmental projects aimed at accelerating the region’s growth. He examined key infrastructure projects under the Public Works Department and Rural Development, focusing on road connectivity. At the Community Health Centre, he interacted with officials and distributed Ayushman Health Cards to beneficiaries. In an interactive session with upper secondary school students, Varma answered their queries and encouraged them with his experiences. Additionally, he engaged with the Yimkhiung, Tikhir, and Sumi tribal communities to understand their concerns. Emphasizing Shamator as a “District of Aspirations,” he urged all communities to benefit from the government’s inclusive policies.

The Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to Nagaland’s socio-economic progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. He also praised policies aimed at accelerating development under the Ministry for Development of the North Eastern Region, led by Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Welcomed ceremonially by tribal communities, Varma participated in a community breakfast at Leangkonger village and reaffirmed the Union Government’s dedication to Nagaland’s inclusive growth.