Union minister urges people to avail Central schemes

Vijayawada: Union minister of state for health and family welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar has said the objective of conducting Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is to create awareness in the people on the implementation of central government schemes.

She visited Jaggaiahpet on Sunday and spoke to the local people. Addressing a meeting, she said the BJP government is explaining to the people about the central government schemes and development works by operating 125 vehicles in NTR district.

She informed that people can visit the Viksit Bharat Sankalp vehicles and get medical services and other central government services. She said the villagers can visit the vehicles and apply to get the benefits of the welfare schemes implemented by the Central government. She urged the BJP cadre to give wide publicity to the welfare schemes implemented by the BJP led central government. She said medical services for cancer disease also under the purview of the Ayushman Bharat health card. She explained that drinking water is provided to the villages under ‘Har ghar jal’ scheme and primary health centres are changed to Ayushman Aarogya mandirs in the country.

NTR district BJP president A Sriram, BJP state leaders Uppalapati Srinivasa Raju, Sudhakar Yadav and others participated.