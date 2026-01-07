Union minister vows to solve farmers’ issues

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar assured that he will solve farmers’ problems and extend cooperation in the development of Ponnuru Assembly constituency. He along with Ponnuru MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a community hall being constructed at Narakoduru village of Ponnuru Assembly constituency at a cost of Rs 50 lakh from MPLAD funds. He also laid the foundation for the construction of the Narakoduru Gram Panchayat building at a cost of Rs 32 lakh, funded through coordination between the central and state governments.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that Rs 70 lakh is being allocated every year to each Assembly Constituency from MPAD funds. As part of this allocation, Rs 50 lakh was sanctioned for the NTR Kala Vedika at Narakoduru.

He said that in states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Rs 1 crore is being spent per constituency, and that bringing Rs 2 crore in funds to each village reflects the deep affection and commitment towards the people of the region.

He said that both he and MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar come from farmer families and assured that farmers’ issues would be addressed without any inconvenience. If required, their problems would be brought to the notice of senior leadership.