Unlawful tactics by TDP alleged
Former minister Dadi setti Raja has accused the ruling TDP alliance of resorting to unlawful tactics and intimidation in the Tuni Municipal Vice-Chairman elections.
Kakinada : Former minister Dadi setti Raja has accused the ruling TDP alliance of resorting to unlawful tactics and intimidation in the Tuni Municipal Vice-Chairman elections. He alleged that despite lacking sufficient strength in the municipality, the TDP alliance is conspiring to seize power through unfair means.
Speaking at a press conference on Monday along with YSRCP councillors, Raja condemned what he called the undemocratic actions and violent behaviour of the ruling alliance. In protest, the YSRCP has announced a ‘Chalo Tuni’ agitation on Tuesday, urging party leaders and workers to gather in large numbers.
Raja further alleged that the TDP is deliberately obstructing the election process, and that Tuni Rural CI Chennakesava Rao is intimidating councillors. He demanded that the district collector and SP immediately visit Tuni to ensure the safety of YSRCP councillors and escort them to the Council Hall.