Untimely rain, hailstorm damage crops in Nandyal, Kurnool dists
One Anji, a shepherd and resident of Mahadeva Puram in village Sirivella mandal in Allagadda constituency died after lightning strikes him
One Anji, a shepherd and resident of Mahadeva Puram in village Sirivella mandal in Allagadda constituency died due to lightning. In the incident, several sheep and goats also died. Several others were also reported to have been injured. The hailstorm which started after 9.00 pm on Thursday continued up to Friday morning. The electric poles in Koilkuntla mandal were uprooted and the power department personnel as parts of precautionary measures have stopped power supply.
In a similar manner, the heavy rain that lashed the Allagadda constituency, has uprooted several age-old trees. Power supply was disconnected in Uyyalavada, Dornipadu, Rudravaram, Sirivella and Chagalamarri mandals in the constituency as a precautionary measure. Assistant director of animal husbandry Dr Vara Prasad said over 400 to 500 goats and sheep were died in Pampally, Sarvai Palle, Kondu Palle and other villages in Allagadda mandal and the property loss was estimated at Rs 50 lakh. The maize crop planted in an extent of 120 acres was damaged in Banaganapalle mandal. The hailstorm also caused severe devastation at several mandals in Kurnool district.