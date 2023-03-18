Untimely rain, hailstorm damage crops in Nandyal, Kurnool dists

Hailstorms accompanied by strong gales, lightning and thunderstorms lashed Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Thursday late night. The sudden unseasonal rains brought respite to the residents from the scorching summer heat but also caused enormous loss to crops in farm lands. The rains claimed a man's life and over 400-500 sheep and goat died due to lightning. Crops such as paddy, mangoes at the fruit bearing stage, chilly and maize have been damaged due to rains.





One Anji, a shepherd and resident of Mahadeva Puram in village Sirivella mandal in Allagadda constituency died due to lightning. In the incident, several sheep and goats also died. Several others were also reported to have been injured. The hailstorm which started after 9.00 pm on Thursday continued up to Friday morning. The electric poles in Koilkuntla mandal were uprooted and the power department personnel as parts of precautionary measures have stopped power supply.





In a similar manner, the heavy rain that lashed the Allagadda constituency, has uprooted several age-old trees. Power supply was disconnected in Uyyalavada, Dornipadu, Rudravaram, Sirivella and Chagalamarri mandals in the constituency as a precautionary measure. Assistant director of animal husbandry Dr Vara Prasad said over 400 to 500 goats and sheep were died in Pampally, Sarvai Palle, Kondu Palle and other villages in Allagadda mandal and the property loss was estimated at Rs 50 lakh. The maize crop planted in an extent of 120 acres was damaged in Banaganapalle mandal. The hailstorm also caused severe devastation at several mandals in Kurnool district.