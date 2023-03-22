Untimely rains damage crops in Godavari region

Rajamahendravarm(East Godavari district): Due to the untimely rain in this month, maize, chilli, tobacco and cashew farmers of joint East and West Godavari districts have suffered huge loss. The crop was exposed to winds and rain. Farmers said that horticultural crops were also severely damaged. Maize crop, which would be harvested in another 10 days, was damaged.

Agriculture officials have estimated that 150 acres of maize crops were damaged in Nallajarla mandal. It became difficult for farmers, who have already harvested maize crop, to save it. They covered the crop with tarpaulins to protect it from rain.

Due to heavy rain in Devarapalli mandal on Sunday, chilli stocks at the yards of Pallantla village became soaked. Farmers said that chilli was not stored in godowns and always kept in the open yard as merchants buy and carry from there. But the untimely rain has damaged the stocks.

Tobacco farmers also suffered heavy losses as rain flooded tobacco plantations and the plants were completely damaged. The colour of the ripe tobacco is likely to change, due to which the grade will decrease and the price will fall.

Heavy rains on last Saturday and Sunday damaged the harvested maize crop in some areas which was spread on ground for drying. Farmers lamented that they don't have tarpaulins to protect their crops. Mango and cashew crops in the growing stage were also damaged.

In East Godavari district, there is not much problem for paddy farmers. District Agriculture officer M Madhav Rao said that paddy is currently in the harvesting stage and suggested farmers to preserve and protect their crops in a safe place. He said there is still time for harvesting MTU 1121 variety of paddy. In case of heavy rains, farmers can divert the water to their fields and there will be no loss due to this, he suggested.