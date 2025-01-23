Unwavering resolve to conquer the seas!

Vijayawada : Vijayawada's Motukuri Tulasi Chaitanya, a 36-year-old police officer, is a name synonymous with courage and endurance. His remarkable journey as a long-distance swimmer has seen him conquer some of the world's most challenging channels, earning him accolades from both state and Central governments. Chaitanya's ambition: to complete the "Oceans Seven," a feat achieved by only 33 swimmers globally.

Since 2018, Chaitanya has been pursuing the Oceans Seven challenge—a marathon swimming goal that includes crossing seven iconic channels worldwide. This prestigious feat comprises the English Channel (33 km), Catalina Channel (32.3 km), Strait of Gibraltar (14.4 km), North Channel (34.5 km), Cook Strait (22.5 km), Tsugaru Strait (19.5 km), and Kaiwi Channel (42 km). So far, he has conquered five of these formidable waterways, making him the only Telugu swimmer to achieve such a distinction. Financial constraints, however, have hindered his completion of the Kaiwi and Tsugaru Straits.

Before venturing into international waters, Chaitanya’s passion for swimming earned him numerous accolades in national and international police sports meets. From 2012 to 2018, he secured over 30 medals for Andhra Pradesh and India. Notably, he clinched five golds in Lucknow and four in Jalandhar during national police meets, followed by eight golds in the World Police Sports Meet in Los Angeles.

Despite his success, Chaitanya’s journey has been fraught with challenges. Swimming across the Pacific near California and the Cook Strait in New Zealand involved enduring extreme cold and the constant threat of marine predators like sharks and jellyfish. Yet, his resolve never wavered.

In 2018, he completed the 29-km Palk Strait swim from Talaimannar, Sri Lanka, to Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu, in 8 hours and 25 minutes—a grueling feat requiring immense stamina and courage.

Chaitanya credits his success to his parents, Motukuri Ramakrishna and Venkata Bala Sasi Kumari, who supported his early training in Vijayawada and later at the Sports Academy in Vizag. With guidance from coaches Sambasiva Rao and Dronacharya awardee Pradeep Kumar, he honed his skills. Financial aid from police officers like Rajiv Trivedi and Gautam Sawang, as well as friends like Dimple Krishna and her husband Raghuram, enabled him to participate in international events.

In 2024, Chaitanya’s perseverance earned him the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, presented by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Reflecting on the honor, he described it as the pinnacle of his career, acknowledging the sacrifices and trials he endured to reach this moment.

However, the high costs of participating in international swimming events—including travel, accommodation, and permission fees—have left Chaitanya grappling with financial burdens. He has called on the government to extend support, emphasizing the need for funding to help athletes like him bring further laurels to India.