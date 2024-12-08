UP Dy CM offers prayers at Amaralingeswara Swamy temple

Guntur : Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Mau-rya on Saturday visited Amaralingeswara Swamy temple in Amaravati of Palandu district.

He performed special pujas to Goddess Chamundi Same-tha Amaralingeswara Swamy.

The temple priests blessed him with Vedic hymns and of-fered prasadam. As soon as he reached the temple, priests welcomed him with Poorna Kumbham.

Later, he visited the museum in Amaravati and Krishna river in Amaravati.