UP Dy CM offers prayers at Amaralingeswara Swamy temple

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at Amaralingeswara Swamy temple in Amaravati on Saturday

Guntur : Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Mau-rya on Saturday visited Amaralingeswara Swamy temple in Amaravati of Palandu district.

He performed special pujas to Goddess Chamundi Same-tha Amaralingeswara Swamy.

The temple priests blessed him with Vedic hymns and of-fered prasadam. As soon as he reached the temple, priests welcomed him with Poorna Kumbham.

Later, he visited the museum in Amaravati and Krishna river in Amaravati.

