Upgraded Mahesh Bank’s ATM inaugurated

Andhra Pradesh Mahesh Co-operative Urban Bank Ltd installed upgraded ATM its Balanagar branch in Hyderabad on Friday, with more security features for safety transactions of customers.

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Mahesh Co-operative Urban Bank Ltd installed upgraded ATM its Balanagar branch in Hyderabad on Friday, with more security features for safety transactions of customers.

Bank Director Ramprakash Bhandari and Ram Narayana Boga have inaugurated and operated the new ATM.

Ram Narayana Boga said the latest new ATM facility is a testament to Bank’s dedication to serve customers better and provide them with more security features, convenience and accessibility. He inquired the customers about the quality of services rendered by the Branch staff for which, the gathering in unison appreciated the services of the Branch.

