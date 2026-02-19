Uproar over TTD ghee issue stalls Council for 2nd day

Vijayawada: Proceedings of Legislative Council were adjourned for the second consecutive day on Wednesday following noisy protests by YSRCP members, who demanded a discussion on the alleged supply of ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) allegedly by Heritage Foods in the name of Indapur Dairy.

Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju rejected adjournment motions moved by several members to debate the issue. Balli Kalyana Chakravarthi submitted one motion regarding the alleged adulteration of TTD’s laddu prasadam, while another motion was moved by YSRCP MLCs K R J Bharat and Dr Sipayi Subrahmanyam demanding discussion on ghee supplies to the temple trust.

As the Chairman began Question Hour, YSRCP members trooped into the well of the House, raising slogans and displaying placards against the government. They insisted on an immediate debate on Heritage milk, ghee procurement and the alleged role of Indapur Dairy. Despite repeated appeals from the Chair to resume their seats, the protesting members continued their agitation.

Finance minister Payyavula Keshav was called upon to reply during Question Hour, but could not proceed as the House remained in disorder. Members of both the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Opposition engaged in slogan-shouting, each demanding a discussion on issues raised by their respective parties.

With no signs of order being restored, the Chairman adjourned the House briefly. When the session resumed after about three hours, the protests continued unabated. As no legislative business could be conducted, Moshen Raju adjourned the Council for the day, marking the second straight day of disruption. The House is scheduled to reconvene on Thursday.