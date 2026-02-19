Delhi govt mandates online application for ration cards, Aadhaar

Under the new rules, only online applications for ration cards will be accepted in Delhi, and each member of the household will be required to furnish their Aadhaar numbers for it, officials said on Wednesday. The applications received online will be scrutinised at the food supply officer level, and field visits will be conducted by them if needed, for verification of applicants.

They may also raise queries regarding the details of the applicant. All zonal assistant commissioners of the Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs department of the Delhi government have been informed about a standard operating procedure (SOP) for processing applications for new ration cards. The government is expected to soon start the process for filling up over 8 lakh ration card vacancies in the city.

Delhi has a quota of around 72 lakh ration cards, and fresh applications are invited after vacancies are created either due to death, surrender or migration, officials said.

The government notified the Delhi Food Security Rules, 2026, on February 4, and the SOP prepared based on it lays down guidelines for processing fresh ration card applications. The assistant commissioners have been directed to coordinate with the district magistrates concerned to implement the process of issuing ration cards as per the SOP and the Delhi Food Security Rules, 2026.

The eldest female in a family (above 18 years of age) will be cited as the head of the household while furnishing ration card applications. If the age of the female of the family is below 18 years, the eldest male member will be indicated as head of the household until the female member attains the age of 18 years, as laid down in the SOP. The applications will be submitted online through the e-district portal, by the head of the household along with a copy of the Aadhaar card of all the family members, it prescribes. Proof of residence in Delhi, if Aadhaar address is different, a family income certificate issued by the Revenue department, an undertaking of eligibility, and a copy of the electricity bill, will need to be submitted with the applications.