Upset over lover's death, Chittoor girl commits suicide in Chennai

The tragic incident was reported in Chennai where a girl aged 20 has committed suicide. Going into details, M Sujatha (20) is a college student from Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh and her cousin Silamberson (24) have been in love for years and also wanted to get married.

However, the girl's relatives did not agree to their marriage. Offended, Silamberson died at his residence in Chittoor on February 22. His death struck Sujata who went into severe distress.

In the meanwhile, her parents sent her to a relative's house in Chennai hoping that she could get peace of mind. However, the young woman, who could not digest the news that her boyfriend had died, stopped taking food and water. Her body became a little numb and she set herself on fire on Friday.

The victim's relatives heard her screams and rushed her to a government hospital where she breathed her last on Saturday. Locals were shocked to learn that she too had died within days after her boyfriend's death.