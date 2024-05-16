Uravakonda Assembly: Cong candidate may dent TDP, YSRCP’s vote share

Uravakonda (Anantapur district) : Usually there will be a straight fight between TDP and YSRCP in Uravakonda constituency, but this time another influential candidate Y Madhusudan Reddy is in the electoral fray representing Congress.

Cross voting can be expected in favour of Madhusudan from both TDP and YSRCP camps. It is uncertain as to what extent Madhusudan would make a dent in the vote bank of these two parties, but observers say that he would impact either winning or losing chances of both the parties. The constituency registered almost 86 per cent of the total voter strength of 2,24,239.



Usually in every election, the margin of victory of any party is not more than 2,000 votes but with the Madhusudan factor now, the margin will be lesser, may be 1,000 votes or even lower, whichever party wins.



In 2019, TDP sitting MLA Payyavula Keshav won by a margin of 1,900 votes over his YSRCP rival Y Visveshwara Reddy. In 2014-19 term, Visveshwara Reddy too won by almost an equal margin of 2,000 votes or so. This 2024 election too, observers say that the winning candidate would win by a pittance margin of 1,000 or lesser votes.



There is a sentiment in Uravakonda for both the candidates Keshav and Visveshwara Reddy that Keshav loses when TDP wins. Same is the case with Visveshwara Reddy, who wins when YSRCP loses and wins when TDP captures power.



When asked about this sentiment, Visveshwara Reddy said that he did not believe in sentiments or superstitions and all those are nothing but a matter of coincidence. He asserted that he would break the sentiment and win the election along with the party, which is anyway storming to power.

