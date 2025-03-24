Urgent need to expedite sports complex modernisation works: SAAP Chairman

Tirupati: In a bid to enhance sports infrastructure, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu has directed District Sports Association (DSA) and SAAP engineering officials to accelerate modernisation works at Sri Srinivasa Sports Complex. He emphasised that the upgraded facilities should be made available to sports persons at the earliest.

During an inspection on Sunday, Ravi Naidu assessed the ongoing renovation of the swimming pool, a project funded with Rs 24 lakh from SAAP. Acknowledging the approaching summer vacation, he instructed officials to expedite the restoration and ensure the pool is operational by April 10 for summer camps along with all other pending works.

Further, the Chairman reviewed several projects funded by Smart City funds and identified delays in key works. He stressed the need to fast-track the installation of floodlights, synthetic flooring, and movable basketball poles. He warned that if existing contractors failed to accelerate the pace, SAAP would reassign the tasks to other firms.

While the multipurpose hall structure is complete, pending tasks such as AC installation, lighting, painting, and fixing doors and windows remain. The contractor assured the Chairman that these would be completed within a week. During the visit, members of the Rifle Shooting Association, including state treasurer and district president Devaraj, sought modifications to the multipurpose hall to facilitate rifle shooting activities. They proposed setting up a shooting range under their supervision. Ravi Naidu assured them of support through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to develop the facility.

Additionally, inspections focused on replacing outdated poles, lighting, and electronic equipment. Ravi Naidu emphasised that the sports complex should remain open on Sundays to allow athletes greater access to facilities. He also instructed officials to take steps toward installing a statue of Khel Ratna awardee Dhyan Chand within the premises.

The inspection was attended by District Sports Development Officer (DSDO) Syed Saheb, Andhra Pradesh Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (APEWIDC) AE Raghava, SAAP AE Mahesh, contractor Lokesh, and other officials.