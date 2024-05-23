US-based couple lauded for adopting child from Sisugruha

Ongole : Prakasam District collector AS Dinesh Kumar appreciated a Telugu couple settled in the US, Ajay Gopi and Mrudula Priyadarshini, for adopting a child from the Sisugruha, operated by the government. The couple visited the Collector at his chamber on Wednesday, where he appreciated them and formally approved the adoption of the child. The couple thanked the Collector for processing the birth certificate and passport application of the girl on the speed track and completing the adoption in less time.

The district child development officer K Madhuri and district child protection officer P Dinesh Kumar were present at the meeting.

