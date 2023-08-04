Live
US Consul General happy with firms’ performance in Sri City
Tirupati: Jennifer Larson, Consul General of USA (AP, Telangana & Odisha) United States of America, visited Sri City on Thursday and thanked Sri City management for creating such a large, top-notch integrated business city. She was happy to see American companies doing well in Sri City and said, “Learned about the world-class business centre’s work to grow the US-India relationship. No better way to learn how US firms Make in India.”
Sri City Chairman C Srini Raju and MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy welcomed her who was accompanied by Akhil Bery, Vice Consul, Siba Prasad Tripathy, Economic Affairs Specialist and Suniel Kummar, commercial advisor, US foreign commercial service. Briefing the guests on the infrastructure, MD Dr Ravindra said that as its growth trajectory presents a significant opportunity for investment, India has been ranked ‘best’ for investment by all global agencies. As of now, 11 major American brands like PepsiCo, Cadburys, Colgate Palmolive, VRV-Chart Industries, Ball Corporation, Kellogg’s, West Pharma, etc., have preferred Sri City to set up their production units. Later, the Consul General visited VRV-Chart Industries and inaugurated the newly established Oxygen Cleaning Facility.