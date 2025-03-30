US delegation visits VPA

Visakhapatnam : Deputy chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) Durgesh Kumar Dubey briefed the USA delegation about the VPA’s infrastructure facilities, capacities in handling cargo, among other features.

During the visit headed by Captain Allan M Baker, United States Navy along with his team, the VPA official made a presentation of the modernisation and mechanisation, covered storage facilities, solar power capacity, STP water treatment for industrial purpose investment potential and zone of opportunities in exploring imports and export improvements in Visakhapatnam Port and also the advantages for having business relations between both the countries India and USA through Port of Visakhapatnam seamlessly. Keeping the infrastructure advantages in Visakhapatnam in view, the deputy chairperson of the port further emphasised to explore the trading opportunities in India. He suggested that a free trade zone and cruise tourism opportunities can be explored.

Heads of departments, secretary of VPA T Venu Gopal and senior officers attended.