Use court time effectively: HC Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra

Nellore: High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra said the courts lost much of the valuable time was lost to Covid and the judicial officers must utilize the time for disposing of pending cases in a speedy manner.

He virtually inaugurated the Naidupet court complex from Nelapadu in Amaravati on Saturday. The Chief Justice called for enhancement of sanctity, and respect towards judiciary.

He congratulated all staff members involved in the fast completion of the court complex. High Court Judge Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi, who was present at the inaugural session, said Justice Ramalingeswara Rao laid foundation for construction of the court complex in 2018 and the building is as decent as High Court complex.

She said there is a shortage of basic amenities in all courts and the officials concerned have to resolve them. She lamented that many staff members passed away due to Covid earlier and the time available can now be effectively utilised with proper planning and collective work.

District and Sessions Judge Kumari Yamini said they had constructed the court complex with Rs 6.30 crore in RDO's office premises and said there are 1,166 pending cases in Naidupet court. Judicial officers and advocates felicitated Justice Vijaya Lakshmi in connection with the programme.

Naidupet Junior Civil Judge Geetha Vani, Sullurpet RDO KM Rosemond, R&B SE Ramanjaneyulu, public prosecutor Swathi, judicial staff members and advocates participated.