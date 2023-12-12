Utilise govt help & grow in profession, lawyers told

Ongole: Prakasam District Joint Collector K Srinivasulu announced that the government has deposited Rs 56.70 lakh as the second tranche of YSR Law Nestham assistance to 189 law graduates in the district in a programme held here on Monday.

He said that the YSR Law Nestham will be helpful to the new law graduates who are struggling to settle in their careers. He said that the government was extending an assistance of Rs 5,000 per month to each of the fresh law graduates for three years under the YSR Law Nestham.

He explained that they deposited the second tranche of the assistance, Rs 30,000 for the period from July to December 2023, into the bank accounts of 189 lawyers on Monday.

He said that there are 34 SCs, 11 STs, 64 BCs and 80 OCs among the beneficiaries of the programme and a total of 382 lawyers benefitted so far from it in the district.

He said that no other State government was providing such assistance to the lawyer, and advised the law graduates to best utilize it and become good lawyers.