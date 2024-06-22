V-C’s absence in campus paralyses operations

Tirupati : The ongoing stalemate at SV University, sparked by student unions demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Prof V Srikanth Reddy, has persisted for over ten days, jeopardising the university’s operations. The unrest began after a change in State leadership, with students from TNSF and other groups alleging that Prof Reddy favoured the YSRCP during his six-month tenure, which began in December 2023. Student leaders have staged protests in his chambers, reportedly subjecting him to severe verbal abuse and demanding his immediate resignation. Following this, he left the chambers to his bungalow and never came back again since June 7. Even after the University was reopened after summer vacation, he did not attend his duties in the campus, but preferred to be at the bungalow and even released the APPGECET results a couple of days back from there itself.

As the Vice-Chancellor, he is responsible for overseeing various development initiatives, academic schedules and administrative duties. The situation is further complicated by the Rector position being vacant for nearly a year, requiring the VC to handle these additional responsibilities. The recent resignation of Registrar Prof OMd Hussain following the counting of votes on June 4 has further disrupted the administration.

This absence of key administrative figures forces university personnel to visit the VC’s bungalow for important signatures and decisions, hindering daily operations. The reopening of the university post-summer vacation has intensified the need for decisive actions regarding syllabus updates, course schedules, and other critical academic matters for the upcoming year.

The higher education department must address these issues urgently to prevent further damage. Although Vice-Chancellors are appointed for three-year terms by the Chancellor and are not required to resign due to changes in government, there have been instances where VCs have been forced to step down due to political pressures. SV University was not exempt from such precedents.

Minister Nara Lokesh, leading the higher education department, must ensure that political dynamics do not interfere with the academic and administrative progress of universities. It is crucial to resolve the current impasse at SV University to maintain the integrity and functionality of its educational system.