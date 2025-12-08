Actor Nagarjuna supports Film industry vision at Telangana Rising Global Summit

Film actor Akkineni Nagarjuna participated in the Telangana Global Summit, where he expressed his support for Chief Minister Revanth's vision for the film industry. Nagarjuna highlighted plans to establish world-class studios in Hyderabad, reinforcing the state's commitment to the cinematic arts. He noted that Annapurna Studios, which has been a crucial part of the local film landscape for the past 50 years, will actively engage with the Telangana government's initiatives.

The Global Summit has attracted guests from six continents, featuring 154 representatives from 44 countries, including several VVIPs. Following the Governor's address, discussions will take place across three sessions today, with four halls arranged parallel to the main stage for these events.