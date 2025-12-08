CM Revanth Reddy visits stalls at Telangana Rising Global Summit-2025 event

The Telangana Rising Global Summit-2025 commenced at Bharat Future City, attracting notable figures from various sectors. State Governor Jishnu Dev Verma inaugurated the event as the chief guest. A standout feature of the summit was an interactive robot that not only welcomed guests but also explained the summit's objectives, impressing attendees with its capabilities. The robot even greeted Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who reciprocated with a friendly "hi" before continuing his visit.

During the event, CM Reddy inspected numerous stalls showcasing innovations and initiatives. Film actor Nagarjuna accompanied the Chief Minister, adding to the star power at the summit.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, DGP Shivdhar Reddy, along with many national and international guests from various fields.

The opening ceremony featured a specially composed song celebrating Telangana Rising, contributing to the festive atmosphere of the summit.