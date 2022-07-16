Vahana Mitra to benefit 19,722 auto drivers in Kurnool, Nandyal

Kurnool/Nandyal: Over 19,722 auto, taxi, maxi and cab drivers across the two districts, Kurnool 11,497 and Nandyal 8,225 have been identified as eligible beneficiaries to YSR Vahana Mitra scheme. The government has released amounts, Kurnool Rs 11.49 crores and Nandyal Rs 8.22 crores to the beneficiaries. The collectors of respective districts have deposited the amount into their accounts on Friday.

Kurnool district collector P Koteshwara Rao, addressing the occasion here at Kurnool, said that 11,497 auto, taxi, maxi and cab drivers across the district have been identified as beneficiaries to the 4th phase of Vahana Mitra. The government has released Rs 11.49 crores and the same was directly deposited into their accounts, said the collector.

The government with an aim to support the drivers was sanctioning financial aid of Rs 10,000 to each driver every year. Under the Vahana Mitra scheme, the government has released a total amount of Rs 11.49 crores to the district. He suggested the drivers to properly make use of the amount and reap benefits.

He also wished the drivers all the best. Similarly, Nandyal district collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon also said that around 8,225 auto, taxi, maxi and cab drivers from the district have been identified eligible to the Vahana Mitra scheme. The collector said the government has released Rs 8.22 crores to all eligible drivers. The total amount has been directly deposited into their accounts, stated the collector.