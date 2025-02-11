Vaibhav Jewellers opens showroom at Elamanchili

Visakhapatnam: Vaibhav Jewellers (Manoj Vaibhav Gems ‘N’ Jewellers Limited), renowned jewellers from Visakhapatnam, launched its 18th showroom at Elamanchili on Monday.

Known for its unique selling proposition, it focuses on ‘relationships, by design’ that enables its customer to experience the innumerable designs of jewellery in gold, diamonds, fine jewellery, gemstones, silver articles.

On Monday, Pilla Rama Kumari, chairperson, Elamanchili Municipality, inaugurated Vaibhav Jewellers 18the Showroom at main road, Elamanchili in the presence of Bharata Mallika Ratnakumari Grandhi, CMD of the jewellers, Sai Keerthana Grandhi, whole time director, Gontla Rakhal, COO and Sindhuri Venkatesh, executive director.

Speaking on this occasion Raghunath J, assistant vice president, Vaibhav Jewellers said the new showroom aims at providing customers with a wide range of 916 hallmark gold jewellery, certified diamonds, 925 sterling silver articles with 100 per cent buyback guarantee, etc., As an Inaugural Offer, customers were offered VA of 6.9 percent onwards on gold jewellery and no making charges on regular silver articles and a chance to win a two-wheeler for three lucky winners each in lucky draw for customers on every purchase of Rs. 9,999 till March 30.As part of the ‘know about Elamanchili contest’, seven lucky winners will win one-gram22-K gold coin each.