Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan at Tirumala Temple Comes to a Close
The Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan at the Tirumala Srivari Temple is set to conclude tonight at 12 midnight. This special darshan commenced on January 10 to celebrate Vaikuntha Ekadashi and will wrap up with a religious ceremony this evening.
The popular Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan will reopen on December 30 in anticipation of the next Vaikuntha Ekadashi, which has been observed twice this year.
In honor of the occasion, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) issued free Sarvadarshan tokens to approximately 6.82 lakh devotees, granting them the opportunity to visit the Uttara Dwara Darshan over a ten-day period. Anticipation has been high this year, with Hundi gifts seeing a significant increase and an overwhelming number of devotees flocking to the temple.
As of Saturday evening, all compartments in the Vaikuntam Q Complex 2 were filled with devotees holding Sarva Darshan tokens, and many others patiently waited in the Narayangiri sheds, eager to participate in the unique spiritual experience.
This year alone, a remarkable total of 6.82 lakh devotees are expected to complete their darshan through the northern gate, marking a substantial increase from previous years. In the 2023-24 period, 6.47 lakh devotees had darshan through the Vaikuntha Dwara, while in 2022, the figure stood at 3.78 lakh. Previously, in the 2020-21 period, approximately 4 lakh devotees had the opportunity to experience the Vaikuntha Dwara.