Valmiki Driver Association in Kadiri town raise concerns on GO 106

The members of the Valmiki Driver Association in Kadiri town are raising concerns about the newly introduced law, GO number 106, brought by the central government. They are demanding that the district collector, Mr. Sathya Sai, cancel this law. According to the drivers, this new law imposes severe penalties on them if they are involved in an accident while driving. They could face imprisonment for ten years and a fine of seven lakhs.

The drivers expressed their worries about the impact this law would have on their families. They questioned who would support their families if they were sentenced to ten years in prison and how they could afford to pay such a hefty fine. They have appealed to the officials in the relevant department to make amendments to the law and provide them with justice.

The program was attended by Sri Sathya Sai District Ekta Maha Manch Convenor Baba Fakhruddin, Valmiki Driver Association Kadiri Secretary Abdul Razak, Vice President Babjan, Treasurer Chandrasekhar, and others.