Vande Bharat accorded grand reception at Ongole station

Ongole: The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express was welcomed with a large fanfare at Ongole railway station, on its maiden service on Saturday.

The South Central Railway introduced Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati and proposed to stop the train at Ongole also.

According to the schedule from Sunday, the 20701 Secunderabad to Tirupati Vande Bharat Express will start at Secunderabad at origin at 6 am and reaches Tirupati at 2.30 pm. The 20701 Vande Bharat will reach Ongole at 11.09 am while on the return direction, 20702 Vande Bharat reaches Ongole at 6.30 pm for a brief stop for one minute to proceed ahead, for six days a week, except on Tuesdays.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Chirala MLA Karanam Balaramakrishna Murthy, Ongole Mayor G Sujatha and others including the local members of various political parties and common public reached the railway station here ahead of the scheduled arrival of the high speed train.

The enthusiastic public grabbed a glance at the indoor and outdoor features of the train and tried to feel the aeroplane-like cushion in seating and take note of other facilities.

The railway staff and attendants made sure the visitors left the coaches before the start of the train, as the guests flagged off the train after the halt at the station.