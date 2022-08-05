Vangalapudi Anitha lashes out at Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav

Visakhapatnam: TDP State women's wing president Vangalapudi Anitha demanded a detailed investigation into Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav's alleged nude video with an unidentified woman by the Women's Commission and Lok Sabha Speaker should take up the case suo motu.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, she challenged Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy to tweet the video of MP Madhav which went viral and asked whether he had guts to do so.

Anitha alleged that the MP is already accused in a rape case. She demanded that such criminals should not be allowed to the legislature.

TDP women's wing president wondered when Hindupur MP explained that his video was morphed and was a political conspiracy brewed by the rivals to assassinate his character. She raised an objection over the YSRCP leaders for indulging in criminal activities and blaming the TDP leaders and booking cases against them.

Responding to the remarks made by the YSRCP leaders over the death of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao's daughter Uma Maheswari, Anitha expressed anger over the ruling party's attitude. She said the YSRCP is playing cheap politics.

Anitha stated that YSRCP leaders are spreading false propaganda against NTR's family to overcome the fear that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's graph is falling day by day.