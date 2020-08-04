X
Vangapandu Prasada Rao will remain in people's hearts forever: Minister M Srinivasa Rao

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao and others paying tributes to balladeer Vangapandu in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
State Tourism and Culture Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao paid rich tributes to revolutionary balladeer Vangapanudu Prasada Rao at a function organised by the Department of Culture at VMRDA to pay respects to the famous folk singer

Visakhapatnam: State Tourism and Culture Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao paid rich tributes to revolutionary balladeer Vangapanudu Prasada Rao at a function organised by the Department of Culture at VMRDA to pay respects to the famous folk singer.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister said that Prasada Rao will remain in the hearts of the people forever.

Professor Chandu Subba Rao, CPI leaders J V Satyanarayana Murthy, Ch Narsinga Rao and others paid tributes to balladeer.

Earlier, the Minister and others showered flower petals and garlanded the portrait of Vangapandu.

Visakhapatnam Revenue Divisional Officer Penchala Kishore and Deputy Director of Information and Civil Affairs V S Maniram, Tourism Officer Poornimadevi and Uttarandhra Artists Association Secretary V Maruti Prasad participated.

