Vasavya Mahila Mandali distributes vocational training certificates

Vijayawada: The Vasavya Mahila Mandali (VMM) in collaboration with HCL Foundation, as part of their ‘Amma Project’ initiative, distributed vocational training certificates in Fashion Designing, Beautician, and Tally courses. The event, held at the Silver Jubilee Hall of Vasavya Mahila Mandali, saw trainees share their success stories and receive certificates from the District Collector.

Dr B Keerthi, president of Vasavya Mahila Mandali, addressed the gathering, urging every woman who received training to empower others by sharing their newly acquired skills. “Each of you who have trained at our Vasavya Mahila Mandali should teach what you’ve learned to your peers, guiding every woman towards economic development,” she stated.

NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha , who was chief guest, expressed joy at visiting the Vasavya Mahila Mandali, praising its programmes as exemplary. “I am very happy to be here at Vasavya Mahila Mandali. Your programmes are exemplary, and my congratulations to you for ensuring the ideals of Gora are passed on to future generations,” he remarked.

Collector Lakshmisha further described Vasavya Mahila Mandali as a “game changer” and assured the organisation of his full support for government welfare schemes. He also expressed his delight at VMM’s implementation of the P-4 concept. Several beneficiaries from various training categories shared their positive life transformations after receiving training at Vasavya Mahila Mandali, deeply impressing the Collector.

Dr G Lakshmisha handed over the certificates to those who completed their vocational courses. Other dignitaries present at the event included G Rashmi, Secretary of VMM, and Dr. P. Deeksha, Medical Director.