Vascular and endovascular surgery facility ready at medcover hospital

Nellore: The department of vascular and endovascular surgery has been started at Medicover Hospital in Nellore. It will provide a special solution to problems such as foot problems in diabetic patients and non-healing wounds caused by blockage of blood vessels. Treatment to improve blood circulation without losing legs and fingers of diabetic patients. Problems such as blackening of fingers and long-term non-healing wounds can be treated through angioplasty, stenting and bypass operations in the vascular surgeon.

Special surgeries, fistula and graft surgeries required for dialysis will be performed for kidney patients. The patients suffering from varicose veins will be provided with the latest surgical treatments said Vascular Surgeon Dr Y Sudarshan Reddy, Center Head G Ranjith Reddy, Medical Superintendent Abhijith, Marketing Head Venugopal Reddy participated in the programme.