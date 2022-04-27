Chandrababu, Bonda Uma fails to attend before AP women's commission, Vasireddy Padma reacts sharply

The chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh women's commission Vasireddy Padma has responded over Chandrababu Naidu and Bonda Uma not attending before the commission on the notices served. She told the media on Wednesday that the TDP was holding dharnas with women in protest of the notices. "Everyone thought that Chandrababu would respect the Women's Commission, but, that did not happen," Vasireddy Padma said adding that the notices were given to educate them on how to behave with the women.



Vasireddy Padma told that it was not right to call for dharnas and raise concerns with the Women's Commission. She was incensed that the duo had behaved without moral values ​​in the hospital and said she wanted to tell them how to deal with rape victims.



The women's commission chairperson has revealed some of the mistakes made by Chandrababu and Bonda Uma. She explained to the media that Chandrababu and his followers had done ten mistakes such as approaching the victim in large numbers, shouting at the hospital, scaring the victim, violated supreme court verdict, obstructing the chairperson of the Women's Commission and preventing from meeting the victims, threatening and obstructing duties, abusing and take victims before media. However, she said she would discuss the matter with the judiciary and move forward.



Earlier, Telugu Desam Party women women wing along with anVangalapudi Anita tried to storm the Mangalagiri Women's Commission office. TDP women leaders along with the family members of the Vijayawada rape victim went to Women Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma's Chamber and handed over a petition seeking justice for the victims. However, the TDP women leaders got into an argument with Vasireddy Padma in her chamber.

