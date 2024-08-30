Veda Sastra Parishad’s 88th annual Veda Swasti held

Rajamahendravaram: The sacred banks of the Godavari River continue to be a hub for Vedic scholars. Even today, several Vedic scholars continue to live in this region, preserving the Vedic tradition.

The Godavari River’s roar is even likened to Vedic chanting, as expressed in the poem “Vedam laa ghoshinche Godavari” by the poet Arudra.

During the month of Shravana, which includes the festival of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, the banks of the Godavari are filled with Vedic chants for four to five days.

Vedic students from various states, including neighbouring regions come to Rajamahendravaram for Vedic examinations, overseen by prominent Vedic scholars.

Vedic Science Council which was established in 1937 under the blessings of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, celebrated its 88th anniversary this year. It conducted exams for 385 students from 10 states at Sri Datta Mukti Kshetram in Gowthama Ghat.

Of these, 175 students qualified, with 17 achieving top ranks and 40 receiving intermediate ranks.

Lectures were given on the topic “Srimad Ramayana - Vedic Light” by T Ramakrishna Shastri. Vedic rituals and scholar honour ceremonies were held at various locations, including Sri Visweswara Swamy Temple and the Sri Uma Markandeyeswara Swamy Temple. The event was chaired by Viswanatha Gopalakrishna Shastri, with other notable figures such as Challa Srikaram, Dr Lakshmi Narayana, and Dr Veluri Ramachandra present.

In addition, Vedic assemblies were held at the Jagadguru Peetham in Gowthama Ghat, led by Dr BVS Murthy of the Kala Gowthami Foundation, and at Shankara Matham in Malliga Satram, where Viswanatha Gopalakrishna Shastri presided.

Other Vedic events were held at various locations, including the Aryapuram Sri Sathyanarayana Swamy Temple, the Vadrevu Trust, and private residences of senior advocate Chebiyyam Venkata Ramaiah, where Vedic scholars were honoured and awarded for their achievements.