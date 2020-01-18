Vedaparayanam conducted at Srisailam temple

Kurnool: On the sixth day of week-long Sankranti Bramhotsavams, the Srisailam temple authorities have organised Veda Parayanam (reciting of Vedas) on Friday. The programme is intended for successful completion of Swami Amma Varlu Bramhotsavams, said the temple Executive Officer (EO), KS Rama Rao.

He further said that 40 Veda Pandits from across the state including temple Pandits took part at the Veda Patanam. Prior to Veda Parayanam, Maha Ganapati Puja was organised at Aashirvachana Mandapam of Amma Vari temple seeking the blessing of the presiding deities for the well-being of human beings.

The EO KS Rama Rao presented new clothes to main Archakas, Stanacharyulu, temple Veda Pandits and the other scholars who have come from other places. Later all the Veda Pandits recited Veda Parayanam at Amma Vari temple premises. This Veda Parayanam has continued for three hours, said KS Rama Rao.

The EO said that the Vedas are the root cause of Indian culture and tradition.

There is a dire need to translate Vedas into regional languages so that the common people can easily understand them. The temple is also planning to print several devotional books, stated the EO.