Vega Jewellers’ grand festive offers from today

Vijayawada: South India’s trusted luxury jewellery brand, Vega Jewellers, is set to launch its much-awaited ‘Grand Offers of the Season’ from Monday (December 15) across all its branches. The festive offers feature an exclusive collection of gold, diamond, and polki jewellery, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs to enhance festive and wedding celebrations.

As part of the grand launch, popular actress Rithika Nayak will visit Vega Jewellers showroom in Vijayawada to unveil festive offers. Vega Jewellers invited customers to visit its showrooms in Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Kakinada, and Eluru and be part of the festive celebrations.

Under the special festive scheme, customers can avail a flat 50 per cent off on wastage on gold jewellery, diamond jewellery starting at just Rs 49,999 per carat, and polki jewellery with no making charges and no wastage.

Speaking on the occasion, the management of Vega Jewellers said the brand stands for trust, value, and timeless elegance, and festive offers, along with the celebrity unveiling, aim to make the season more memorable for customers.